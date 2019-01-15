'Uri' movie star Vicky Kaushal says he would love to do more films on Army

New Delhi [India], Jan 15 (ANI): A reception hosted by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Tuesday had a special star attraction - Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam - lead actors of newly-released 'Uri' movie which is based on India's surgical strike in Pakistan.

Kaushal, in an exclusive interaction with ANI, said it was a great honour for him to be at the event attended by President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and a host of other dignitaries.

"I am really excited to be here. It is a matter of great honour to be at the Army Day reception here where I have met serving officers, retired officers and they are the real heroes. It is a great honour for me to be here," Kaushal said. 'Uri ', which was released last Friday, is a movie based on surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army Special Forces in September 2016. Kaushal is playing the lead role the film. Asked if he would want to do more movies based on the Army, Kaushal said: "I would love to grab every opportunity where I get to wear the Army uniform and I would love to do it again." At the function, several Army officers and their wives complimented Kaushal for looking like a real Special Forces officer in the movie. Another actor Sushant Singh Rajput also attended the Army Day reception at General Rawat's house. His movie based on China war hero Jaswant Singh Rawat is also coming soon. (ANI)