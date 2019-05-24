Urmila Matondkar files complaint with EC alleging mismatch in signatures on EVM form

[India], May 23 (ANI): Congress candidate from Mumbai-North Lok Sabha seat, Urmila Matondkar, on Thursday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC), alleging that there was a mismatch in the signatures and machine number on the form of an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

Matondkar wrote on his official twitter handle, "On the form of EVM 17C from Magathane, the signatures and the machine numbers are different. A complaint has been filed with the Election Commission."

Speaking to media later in the day, Matondkar said, "We have noticed discrepancies in EVMs. We have prepared a report on it that we will submit to the election commission at the end of the day."Meanwhile, Matondkar has been defeated by veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopal Shetty by a margin of 4.5 lakh votes in Mumbai North constituency.

Congratulating Shetty on the win, Matondkar said that she is not discouraged by her defeat, and asserted that she would continue in the politics. "My experience (of contesting the election) was absolutely fantastic," said Matondkar. "I think this is just the beginning of a long journey ahead," Matondkar said. "This battle has been an absolutely glorious one for me. I am standing here defeated in front of you. Do I look like a lost person to you?" She added. "It is the spirit of the person that matters. I am extremely happy that I fought this battle with dignity." Matondkar entered the politics after joining Congress on March 27. The Lok Sabha polls that commenced on April 11 and wrapped up on May 19, saw approximately 900 million voters exercising their franchise and deciding the fate of 7,928 candidates across 542 seats in the country. Out of those candidates, 724 were women and four were transgenders. (ANI)