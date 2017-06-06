Urs of Sufi Saint Mantaqi observed in Pulwama

& Kashmir) [India], June 6 (ANI) : The three-day, Urs, of Sufi saint Syed Mir Qasim Mantaqi (RA) was observed in Pulwama recently. Mantaqi came from Iran several hundred years ago along with Syed Mir Syed Ali Hamdani (RA) and settled in the Khew Sehar area of Pulwama.

Mantaqi was a preacher and mutual his Urs was observed from Saturday to Monday.

"We are celebrating Urs together with our Hindu, Muslim and Sikh brothers in Pulwama regardless of our religion" devote said.

Mantaqi spent his life spreading his message of brotherhood and humanity.(ANI)