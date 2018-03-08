US asks African nations to pressurise N Korea for denuclearisation

[Ethiopia], Mar 8 (ANI): US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday asked the African nations to join Washington to put pressure on North Korea to quit its nuclear program.

Tillerson is on a five-nation Africa tour with a visit to Ethiopia after he arrived in the capital Addis Ababa on Wednesday.

He also met the chairman of African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat to discuss economic partnership and collaboration against terrorism.

He said, "African countries can contribute (putting pressure on) North Korea."

While expressing Washington's discomfort at China's growing influence in Africa, Tillerson added: "African countries should carefully consider terms of investments (by China) in Africa". Over a period of time, US has imposed various sanctions in addition to global punitive measures to control North Korea's nuclear missions. Tillerson further said China was encouraging dependency in Africa through its infrastructure and other support, as per Anadolu Agency. In response to the comments by the US Secretary, Mahamat said that African nations are well aware of their priorities and the nature of their foreign partners. He said, "I am satisfied with the discussions with the U.S. secretary of state, which ranged from security and economy to trade and commerce". Earlier in the day, South Korean president Moon Jae-in also urged North Korea to give up the nuclear weapons. (ANI)