US backs India's membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group: Haley

[India], June 28 (ANI): US Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley, who is on a three-day visit to India, on Thursday, said the United States supports India's membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

Addressing a press gathering, Haley said, "India, a nuclear state, is respected widely because it is a responsible democracy. US also supports India's membership in Nuclear Suppliers Group."

The NSG is a group of nuclear supplier countries controls the export of materials, equipment and technology that can be used to manufacture nuclear weapons.

In 2010, former U.S. President Barack Obama also announced U.S. support for India's participation in the NSG. Haley further said the common thing that both the nations, India and the US, shares is "freedom of religion." "One of the most important and crucial things that India and the US share is freedom of religion. Our nations can only be held together with tolerance and respect," Haley added. Haley also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views at the Shangri-la Dialogue and said, "At the Shangri-la Dialogue, Prime Minister Modi spoke about free and open Indo-Pacific region. US President Donald Trump believes in this vision. India's vision is aspirational and realistic." Praising Indians for their work ethic and deep love for education, she said, "Indians have treated me like one of their own. As Governor, I would begin all my speeches by mentioning that I am the daughter of Indian immigrants. The work ethic and deep love for education amongst Indians makes me proud." Earlier in the day, Haley met with External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj, and both the leaders held a discussion on various topics like UN reforms, counterterrorism and leadership roles of women in India. On Wednesday, Haley called on Prime Minister Modi and discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries, including on counter-terrorism. The 46-year-old diplomat, who is the highest ranking Indian-American, last visited India in 2014, when she was the South Carolina Governor. (ANI)