U.S. envoy visits Lucknow

[Uttar Pradesh], June 7 (ANI): U.S. Ambassador to India, Mr. Kenneth I. Juster, visited Lucknow June 6-7.

On his first official visit to the city, Ambassador Juster called on Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In addition, Dr. Ammar Rizvi welcomed the Ambassador to a traditional dinner featuring Awadhi cuisine. Guests included representatives from Lucknow's civil society, media circles, and academia.

On Thursday, Ambassador Juster enjoyed a guided tour of the British Residency, led by the Archaeological Survey of India. The Ambassador also met with artisans of the SEWA women's cooperative and admired their famous chikankari embroidery.

The day continued with discussions with U.S. business leaders, a meeting with Health Minister Sri Sidharth Nath Singh, and a working lunch with former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. In speaking about his visit, Ambassador Juster said, "The city of Lucknow truly symbolizes the blending of cultures in India and holds a distinct place in India's history. The rapid development of Lucknow, paired with a deliberate preservation of the past, underscores the achievements of a city leading India into the future. I look forward to coming back." (ANI)