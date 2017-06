[India], June. 14 (ANI): Indian youth Sameer Patel, who hails from Patan, Gujarat, was shot at in a departmental store in Atlanta, USA on Monday night.

The youth, who was rushed to the hospital after suffering bullet injuries, is now in a critical condition.

According to reports, Patel, who was an employee at the store, was closing down when two unknown persons barged in and shot at him and then stole the money from the cash register.

More details to follow. (ANI)