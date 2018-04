[India], Apr 14 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday apprehended a United States national from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport for entering a terminal building on a fake ticket.

The accused namely Gurpreet Singh was held at the check-in area of Terminal-3 where he came to see-off his sister, according to the CISF.

After a complete verification, he was handed over to the Delhi Police for further action. (ANI)