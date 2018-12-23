US Navy ship reaches Visakhapatnam for four-day visit

[India], Dec 23 (ANI): USS Anchorage, a Landing Platform Dock (LPD) ship of the United States Navy, has arrived at Visakhapatnam.

The LPD ship, which arrived on December 22, was given a traditional welcome with ENC Band in attendance. The ship commanded by Captain Dennis Jacko belongs to Essex Amphibious Ready Group of Fifth fleet of the United States Navy and based at Bahrain.

During the ship's four-day stay at Visakhapatnam, professional interaction in the form of Subject Matter Expert Exchanges, informal engagements during social functions and sports fixtures are planned, in addition to cross deck visits.

The ship would also be undertaking a passage exercise with Indian Navy Ship INS Rajput whilst departing Visakhapatnam on December 26.