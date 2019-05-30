US, Netherlands embassies co-organise pitching workshop for Indian entrepreneurs ahead of GES 2019

[India], May 29 (ANI): Embassies of the United States and the Netherlands in India jointly hosted a pitching workshop for Indian entrepreneurs participating ahead of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2019.

The workshop, that took place on Tuesday, was attended by various entrepreneurs from Indian startups such as Bamboo India, Cab Dost Pvt. Ltd, Neev Energy, Law Farm among others.

Netherlands Ambassador to India Marten van den Berg told ANI, "We look forward to hosting entrepreneurs from India and the world at GES in the Netherlands next week. I believe, entrepreneurship is the new blood our economies need to solve global challenges, and summits like these are great to connect business models with actual challenges."

GES 2019, scheduled to be held from June 3-5 in The Hague, is aimed at helping entrepreneurs with unmatched opportunities to scale up and engage with over 300 investors managing assets worth trillions of dollars. More than 1,200 entrepreneurs, including 33 from India, as well as top policymakers, corporate partners and thought leaders around the world will have opportunities to showcase their start-ups to more than 300 global investors. Mayank Midha of Garv Toilets, who promotes sustainable solutions to sanitation through innovative toilet design and use of technology to track pertinent data, feels that his maiden visit to GES 2019 could help him expand his network and exchange more ideas. Another budding entrepreneur, Yamuna Sastry, of Cabdost - a social enterprise started to ensure that taxi drivers secure a financial future by providing them with expert advisory services related to tax planning - feels that she is privileged to be part of the summit and would love to expand her business with this opportunity. GES 2019 aims to be a game changer for all attendees, empowering them to start building the future now. The two-day summit will forge new connections and inspire surprising partnerships with curated matchmaking and global networking, top speakers, discussions, workshops and hands-on advice. (ANI)