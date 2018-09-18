USISPF ropes in former Foreign Secy Jaishankar

[USA], Sep 18 (ANI): The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Tuesday announced the addition of S Jaishankar, Former Foreign Secretary of India and current President of Global Corporate Affairs for the Tata Group.

The USISPF said, "Dr.Jaishankar brings a wealth of experience to his position on the Board. Prior to his position as Indian Foreign Secretary from January 2015 to January 2018, Dr.Jaishankar held prominent roles in the Indian Foreign Service such as High Commissioner to Singapore, Ambassador to China, and Ambassador to the United States. He is widely respected for playing a key role in negotiating the Indo-U.S. civilian nuclear agreement."

"During his time as Ambassador to the United States, Dr.Jaishankar was critically involved in establishing the U.S.-India defence relationship and the "Next Steps in the Strategic Partnership" or NSSP initiative. He was also instrumental in planning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's maiden visits to the United States in 2014," the statement added.

Jaishankar is remembered for helping to negotiate a peaceful resolution between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklam. He also strengthened Indian-Israeli relations and planned Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel, the first of any Indian Prime Minister, which cemented a strong partnership between the two countries.

Jaishankar noted, "I'm looking forward to working with USISPF's Board of Directors to build upon the key relationship between India and the U.S. The Tata group has been at the forefront of U.S.-India business ties, and USISPF will be an important platform to further develop this relationship."

Mukesh Aghi, President of USISPF, commended this significant addition to the Board, and said: "With his experience as Indian Foreign Secretary and Former Indian Ambassador to the United States, Dr.Jaishankaris one of the most profoundly influential individuals for U.S.-India relations, and we are honoured to welcome him to the USISPF Board, a powerful group that will undoubtedly make serious strides in partnership and trade growth between the United States and India."

John Chambers, Former CEO and Chairman of Cisco and current Chairman of the USISPF Board, added, "Dr.Jaishankar is one of the most impressive and knowledgeable individuals in foreign relations who I have ever encountered. His previous roles in the Indian Foreign Service and current role with Tata Group make him an invaluable addition to the Forum's already powerful board. We look forward to Dr.Jaishankar's close guidance within our board to further strengthen relations between the U.S. and India." (ANI)