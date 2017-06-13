Ustad Amjad Ali Khan meets PM Modi, presents his book

[India], June 13 (ANI): Acclaimed musician Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and presented his book 'Master on Masters' on the lives and times of 20 greatest icons of Indian Classical Music.

In the book, the Sarod maestro has written about Bade Ghulam Ali Khan, Amir Khan, Begum Akhtar, Alla Rakha, Kesarbai Kerkar, Kumar Gandharva, M.S. Subbulakshmi, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Bismillah Khan, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Vilayat Khan and Pandit Kishan Maharaj.

"Very honoured to have presented my book #MasterOnMasters to the Honourable Prime Minister of India @narendramodi @PenguinIndia," Khan tweeted. (ANI)