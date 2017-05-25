'Uttam Pradesh' turning into 'Crime Pradesh': Congress on UP clashes

[India], May 25(ANI): The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack at the Uttar Pradesh Government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, while saying that 'Uttam Pradesh' is turning into 'crime Pradesh.'

"'Uttam Pradesh' is turning into 'Crime Pradesh'. The Saharanpur incident is very painful and heart wrenching. Such incidents never happened before. This all happened at the behest of government," Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told ANI.

Echoing similar views, Congress leader Kapil Sibbal said the incidents of violence were increasing in the state because of the negligence of the government.

"The incidents of violence and Saharanpur incident happened because they think that nobody will question and stop them. There is no development in the state. They used to talk about Kabristan and Shamshan. This is the consequence," he told ANI. Clashes broke out on Tuesday after Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's visit to Saharanpur, where one person was killed and several others were injured. In the wake of the incident, District Magistrate Nagendra Parsad Singh was sacked over his inability to control the fresh bout of violence in the area. The State Government also announced to give compensation of Rs. 15 lakh to relatives of the person, who was killed during this incident. While in other incident of violence, one person was killed and 16 people, including a head constable, were injured on May 5 in clashes between Dalits and Rajputs in Shabbirpur and Simlana villages of Uttar Pradesh. Taking cognizance of the incidents of violence in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemned it while saying that 'strict action will be taken against the culprits'. (ANI)