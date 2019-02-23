Uttar Pradesh: 11 killed in explosion at carpet factory in Bhadohi

(Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): At least 11 people died in an explosion at a two-storied building which was being used as carpet manufacturing factory in Bhadohi district, police said.

“On investigation, locals told us that the factory owner used to manufacture and sell firecrackers. We will investigate further on all aspects. The team of Forensic science is here, we have collected clues,” PV Rama Shashtri ADG Varanasi Zone said.

He added, “Prima facie, it is a case of carelessness. We have also acted against the local SHO and in-charge of the police station.”

“A blast took place around 11 am. People living in 6 km vicinity felt the blast’s impact,” a local resident Bhanu said. National Disaster Response Force has arrived at the site to search and rescue people trapped in the debris. PL Sharma, Deputy Command NDRF, said "We got the information that a building has collapsed and some people are trapped. We are searching for people, if any, trapped in the debris. 11 bodies have been recovered so far. (ANI)