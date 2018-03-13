Uttar Pradesh CM orders probe into Khora's spurious liquor deaths

[India], Mar 13 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered an inquiry into the incident where consumption of spurious liquor claimed three lives.

At least three people died and two are under treatment after they allegedly consumed spurious liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

The incident that took place in the Khora area of Ghaziabad came to light on Tuesday morning.

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government had passed a bill providing death penalty and life imprisonment for those dealing in illicit liquor.

Earlier in January, nine people died after allegedly consuming poisonous alcohol at their relative's place in Barabanki. (ANI)