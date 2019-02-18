Uttar Pradesh: Dargah Ala Hazrat urges Muslims not to give shelter to terrorists

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): Dargah Ala Hazrat here on Monday urged the Muslims to not give shelter to any terrorist in their homes.

The Dargah released a statement that read, “There is no place for terrorism in Islam, and the Muslims do not give shelter to any terrorist”.

Condemning the terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Sajjad Nusheen Subhan Raja Khan said, “The incident of Pulwama embarrassed the humanity. I appeal to the government to end the terrorism.”

Dargah’s spokesperson Nasir Qureshi said, “Our dargah supports the martyrs’ families in their grief. Those are shedding the blood of innocents are the enemies of Islam and they are defaming our religion across the world.”

The Dargah’s directives read that the Muslim community should be united against those involved in terrorists activities. As many 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based and Pakistan backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm on February 14. (ANI)