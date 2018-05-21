Uttar Pradesh: Heat waves hit Kanpur, Varanasi

[India] May 21(ANI): With the country witnessing a rise in mercury across all states, the people of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Varanasi are having a tough time beating the heat.

To tackle the scorching heat, Varanasi citizens are drinking kulhad 'lassi' (buttermilk) and eating curd on a daily basis. They believe that Kulhad (earthen cup) enhances the taste and coolness of the buttermilk which has been their tradition since generations.

Similarly, the people of Kanpur are relying on Lemon drinks and soft drinks to avoid dehydration.

The Central and North India continue to remain under the grip of a heat wave. The temperature has gone beyond 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the two regions. People have been suggested to drink lots of water and avoid going out in the sun. (ANI)