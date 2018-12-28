Uttar Pradesh: Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife over WhatsApp

, Dec 28 (ANI): Police have registered a case here against a man living in Saudi Arabia for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over Wats App over the dowry issue.

According to the information, the woman got married to Hameed in April 2005. The victim had alleged that the in-laws had started torturing her for dowry since after marriage.

The victim told ANI that when her family was unable to fulfil the dowry demand of her in-laws, her husband (Hameed Imitiaaz) used to send her obscene photos of other women living abroad. When she protested against the pictures sent by her husband, he gave her triple-talaq over Wats App on November 8.

A case has been registered at Biliriganj Police Station on the complaint of the victim against her in-laws and husband. The charges filed against the accused include sections of 498 A of IPC and 3/4 in the Dowry Prohibition Act. The victim has appealed for justice stating that "Modi ji and Yogi ji have made a strict law against triple-talaq and the government should ensure that no injustice is done to any other woman." This came after the triple talaq bill was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday. In September 2018, the Union Cabinet cleared an ordinance that made 'talaq-e-biddat' or the practice of instant triple talaq as a criminal offence. The law says that whosoever practices triple talaq will be liable to imprisonment of up to three years. (ANI)