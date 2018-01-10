Uttar Pradesh: One arrested in minor girl gangrape case

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Police have arrested one youth in connection with the gangrape of a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint in Muzaffarnagar district's Budhana town.

"The incident came to light on January 5, when the minor along with her younger brother had gone out of the house to run some errands. Two youths, living nearby, then dragged both the brother and sister into a house and committed the crime at gunpoint," said Muzaffarnagar Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahdev on Tuesday.

On the victim's complaint, the police had filed an FIR against the two accused, identified as Babli and Ashish, belonging to the same village as the victim's and had threatened the minor girl and her brother from speaking to anyone about the incident.

But the victim traumatised by the incident finally told her parents who then informed the police and an FIR was registered. Search for the second accused is on.(ANI)