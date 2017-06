[India], June 25 (ANI): Lucknow police officer Anil Singh's 14-year-old daughter Kritika hung herself here, last night. The reason behind her decision to commit suicide is unclear.

A police team along with Director General of Police (DGP) Sulkhan Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar reached the spot for an investigation.

A case has been registered in the Ghazipur area of the city. (ANI)