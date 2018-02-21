Uttar Pradesh to get a defence corridor

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced that a defence industrial corridor will be made in Uttar Pradesh.

While addressing the 'Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018' here, the Prime Minister said, "Two defence industrial corridors were announced in the Budget. One of them will be constructed in Uttar Pradesh. The corridor will be extended to Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Chitrakoot."

Once built, the Rs. 20,000 crore corridor will generate employment for thousands of families and act as a shot in the arm of Prime Minister Modi's 'Make in India' project.

The two-day 'Uttar Pradesh Investors' Summit 2018,' aims at showcasing business and investment potential of the state. The event, claimed to be the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. The summit, which is witnessing the coming together of entrepreneurs, has been organised to bring better investment and further the cause of economic development of India's most populous state. (ANI)