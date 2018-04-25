Uttar Pradesh Tourism dept launches 24x7 phone helpline for tourists

[India] Apr 25(ANI): The tourism department on Wednesday started its first 24x7 phone helpline (18601801364) for better convenience of tourists.

From information about tourism centers to the lodging of complaints, the helpline will provide all the facilities to tourists.

There are many cases when tourists are harassed and insulted by locals. This new helpline will lodge their complaints and guide them for the next step to be taken.

There will also be arrangements to record the incoming calls on the helpline and the police, administration along with other departments have been appointed to redress all the complaints.

The tourists will be updated about the places to visit, the best modes of travelling and where to eat and stay through this helpline. After this helpline, the arbitrary recovery made by auto and tempo drivers in cities will end. UPDESCO (Uttar Pradesh Development System Corporation) has been given the responsibility for the operation of the helpline. (ANI)