Uttar Pradesh: Woman stripped and beaten

[India], Dec 31(ANI): A woman was allegedly stripped and thrashed half-naked on the streets by some men who had an argument with her husband here on Saturday.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Saturday evening in the village of Rapri village in Gopiganj Kotwali area. The victim, identified as Maneesha Devi, went to Gopiganj to fill a form of female weavers when Dabang Lal Chand of the village allegedly harassed her. Following an opposition from the side of Maneesha and her husband, Dinanath, people from Chand's gang starting stripping the woman and beating her husband and her.

A video also went viral after this incident in which the victim is shown to be hiding from the mob. One can see that her saree is lying outside the house. This incident from Bhadoi has shed light on the situation of women security in the country as well as the safety and security provided from the side of the police. The police also allegedly tried to dilute the case by asking the husband of the victim to not speak about the incident in minute details. The police informed that the main accused has been arrested, while the others are being searched. "Case registered. Medical examination of woman conducted. One person arrested. Videos being investigated to probe allegations," the Police said. (ANI)