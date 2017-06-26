Uttar Pradesh woman thrashes mother-in-law over property claim

[India], June 26 (ANI): A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district allegedly thrashed her 85-year-old mother-in-law and pushed her off the terrace for not registering the property in her name.

The victim, Prem Devi, was taken to the district hospital by her younger son. Doctors have detected deep internal injuries in her body.

The accused, Urmila Devi, was torturing her mother-in-law for the last month as she wanted the property in Kotwali, Uttar Pradesh, to be transferred in her name.

Prem Devi's husband is an Ayurveda doctor in Lucknow. A case has been registered against Urmila. (ANI)