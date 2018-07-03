Uttara Bahuguna gets a 'call' from 'Bigg Boss'

[India], July 3 (ANI): Uttara Bahuguna, a Dehradun-based teacher who was suspended after she "violated the decorum" of a Janata Darbar session, has apparently been approached for the upcoming 12th season of controversial reality TV show 'Big Boss'.

However, Uttara said she has refused the offer due to her family commitment.

"I received a call from the makers of 'Bigg Boss' yesterday. But I have refused the offer. I just want to run my household and take care of my children," the teacher ANI.

Last week, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat directed the police to take Bahuguna into custody for allegedly protesting at his Janata Darbar session in Dehradun. The Chief Minister also ordered her suspension, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking a transfer from a remote location. Later on June 29, School Education Secretary Bhupinder Kaur Aulakh said Uttara Bahuguna has been suspended, as she "violated the decorum". Earlier in an interview with ANI, Uttara Bahuguna asked Rawat to apologise for "insulting" her. "Why Education Minister (Arvind Pandey) has apologised. He did not do anything. It was the Chief Minister's fault and he should have apologised. It was the Chief Minister who insulted me," she said. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, 'Big Boss' features celebrities from different fields getting locked up in a house for around 90 days. (ANI)