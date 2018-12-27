Uttarakhand: 11 trekkers rescued by ITBP

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): As many as 11 people including five Delhi trekkers, one guide and five porters were rescued by 14 Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) from Munsyari region of Uttarakhand on Wednesday.

The group was stranded since December 24th when they lost contact due to snowfall in the Khaliya Top in Bhainstal area of Munsyari.

All the rescued people are in good health and were brought to Munsyari this afternoon.

Khaliya Top Munsyari is a five-kilometer trek in which tourists from around the country participate. (ANI)