Uttarakhand: 5% reservation for orphanage children in govt jobs

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): Children residing in the state-owned orphanages in Uttarakhand will get five percent reservation in government jobs in the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled state, the cabinet decided on Wednesday.

As many as 1,000 children will benefit from the same, said Uttarakhand government spokesman Madan Kaushik.

The Legislative Assembly will be held in Dehradun from February 11 to 22.

Kaushik further stated that merino sheep will be imported from Australia at an estimated cost of Rs 6 crore to improve the breed of sheep in the state. As many as 40 male and 200 female merino sheep will be brought from Australia.

It has been further decided that the state government employees will be given six months pending arrears of the seventh pay scale. Moreover, a documentary film will be made for National Geographic on Kedarnath at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore. The same will be promoted via Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. A recommendation has also been made regarding the hiring of 46 temporary Super Specialists Neuro Surgeon, Cardiology, Neurology positions in Haldwani medical colleges. Furthermore, amendments will be made in the Police Service Rules and the provision of service promotion. (ANI)