Dehradun: The Disaster Management Center of Uttarakhand on Sunday issued an alert to all district magistrates following the forecast of snowfall and hailstorm by the weather department.

As per the weather forecast, snowfall is expected in some areas of Uttarkashi, Pithoragarh and Chamoli, while Dehradun, Pauri, Haridwar and Nainital may face hailstorm, on Monday.

The Disaster Management Center has requested the district magistrates to be ready with disaster management services.