Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee CEO, ex-chief priest booked for molestation

[India], July 1 (ANI): A case was filed against Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee CEO B.D. Singh and former chief priest V.D. Namburi on Saturday after a sadhvi levelled molestation charges against them.

The case has been registered by a Mumbai-based sadhvi in the Badrinath police station.

The sadhvi in his complaint stated that Singh and Namburi held her hostage and accused them of illegal property grabbing.

Superintendent of Police (Chamoli) Tripti Bhatt told ANI, that case has been registered under Section 120 B, 364, 506 and 509 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)