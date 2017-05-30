Uttarakhand: Bike-borne assailant throws acid on girl

[India], May 29, (ANI): An unidentified bike-borne assailant threw acid on a girl in Uttarakhand's Haridwar for allegedly filing a complaint against him for harassing her.

The attacker, who committed the crime along with his friend, is absconding, where as the girl, who sustained serious burn injuries was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The police has initiated a search operation to nab the absconding culprit.

The incident took place when the victim, who is a M.Com first year student was returning home after her examination.

The victim said that she had filed a police complaint against the accused three days ago for allegedly harassing her. The victim's mother, however, alleged that the accused threw acid at her daughter at the behest of an MLA with whom they engaged into a dispute over land few days ago. (ANI)