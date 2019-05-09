Uttarakhand CM announces financial assistance of Rs 5 crore for cyclone-hit Odisha

[India], May 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Sunday announced Rs 5 crore on behalf of the state government, as relief for cyclone-hit Odisha.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced financial assistance of Rs 11 crore from the Chief Minister Relief Fund for cyclone-hit Odisha.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami also announced financial assistance of Rs 10 crores each for the state today.

On May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Central government released Rs 1000 crores in advance to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by cyclone Fani. Cyclone Fani with a wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph made landfall at Puri coast on May 3 wreaking havoc in Odisha. (ANI)