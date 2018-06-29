Uttarakhand CM orders teacher's suspension, arrest for protests

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat has come under fire for directing the police to arrest a school teacher, after she protested during a Janata Darbar session in Dehradun.

The Chief Minister on Thursday also ordered her suspension, after she allegedly used abusive language and showed indecency, while seeking her transfer from a remote location.

The school teacher, Uttara Bahuguna, claimed she has been posted in such locations for the last 25 years.The video of the incident, which has been doing the rounds, shows when Rawat dismissed her request, Bahuguna began arguing with him. To which, Rawat lost his cool and shouted, "Suspend karo ise abhi (Suspend her immediately). Take her into police custody."

According to media reports, Bahuguna was released on Thursday evening. In an interview with ANI, Harish Rawat, the former chief minister of Uttarakhand, asked, "Our system has become so insensitive that a widowed teacher remained posted in a remote area for 25 years, and no one listened to her?" He advised Rawat to direct the police to release her, and revoke her suspension. In an interview with ANI, Harish Rawat, the former chief minister of Uttarakhand, asked, "Our system has become so insensitive that a widowed teacher remained posted in a remote area for 25 years, and no one listened to her?" He advised Rawat to direct the police to release her, and revoke her suspension. One Congress activist asked in a tweet: "Now people are going to be arrested for questioning incompentent CMs?" One Congress activist asked in a tweet: "Now people are going to be arrested for questioning incompentent CMs?" The Indian Express reported that the teacher was released from custody within hours after her arrest. The Indian Express reported that the teacher was released from custody within hours after her arrest.