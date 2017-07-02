Uttarakhand CM rescues unconscious man lying on road

[India], July 2, (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday came to the rescue of a man lying unconscious on the road.

The Chief Minister was returning from a programme when he noticed a man lying on road in an unconscious state in Lachchiwala area.

Rawat stopped his car and took the man to the hospital for his medical treatment.

The man was rushed to the hospital in the car which was part of the Chief Minister's convoy.

At a time when VIP culture can be witnessed in different parts of the nation, such a gesture by a Chief Minister is a welcome one.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had become talk of the town after his convoy was stopped by a traffic cop to give right of way to an ambulance. (ANI)