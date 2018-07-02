Uttarakhand CM visits those injured in bus accident

[India], July 02 (ANI): In the wake of the bus accident in Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited those injured in the same, admitted at Susheela Tiwari Government Hospital in Haldwani district.

Earlier, Rawat had announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of the deceased. He also assured that the state government would fund the medical treatment of all those injured.

On Sunday morning, a bus fell down a gorge in Nainidanda area of Pauri Garhwal district, killing at least 48 people.

Rescue operations were carried out by the State Disaster Response Force, police personnel, and local administration. (ANI)