Uttarakhand CM's immovable assets to be re-evaluated

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Sunday directed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to re-evaluate Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's immovable assets, which were declared by him in the nomination papers for the state legislative assembly elections.

The polling commission has also asked the CBDT to submit a report on the same.

The ECI ordered an investigation into the matter after a complaint was filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Raghunath Singh Negi. (ANI)