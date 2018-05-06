Uttarakhand: Cocaine, cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh seized

[India] May 6 (ANI): Police authorities on Saturday seized cocaine and cannabis worth Rs 30 lakh in Uttarakhand's Kashipur city and arrested two persons.

250 grams of cocaine worth Rs 25 lakh and 250 grams of cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh were seized.

According to the police, a man named Ahmed from Bazpur village helped them obtain the drugs.

Ahmed had told both Jairam and Munshiram to keep Rs 5 lakh for them and also asked them to pay him Rs 10 lakh after selling the drugs.

A police team, which was formed on May 5, arrested Jairam and Munshiram with drugs in their possession during a regular checking procedure. (ANI)