Uttarakhand cook bugged Indian diplomat's house in Pakistan, gave info to ISI

Lucknow: Investigators on Wednesday arrested a native of Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh district.

It is alleged that Ramesh Singh, 35, bugged an Indian diplomat's house in Pakistan and leaked classified information to the country's spy agency Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) while working as a cook. He worked at the Indian diplomat's house between 2015 and 2017.

Singh worked at the house of a senior officer with the Indian Embassy in Pakistan. He exchanged sensitive information for money, police said.

Anand Kumar, a senior police officer, said, "The house of the officer was bugged. The officer's laptop and phone were also bugged. It seems the ISI used temporary employees at the embassy involved in cleaning operations to get in touch with Singh."

Kumar added, "During his interrogation, we have learnt that ISI also tried to glean information from Singh about military installations in UP."

Singh used to go through the diplomat's laptop, besides other electronic devices, files and diaries in order to pass on information to ISI agents.

Officials revealed that Singh had agreed to work for the ISI in order to to repay his debts. He was paid in dollars.

According to Kumar, "We have found that Singh was under debt from banks and from moneylenders. He says he was paid 1,300 dollars. He was in debt of about 8 to 9 lakh rupees. He has repaid most of this money. So it seems he got more money too."

Singh, who was earlier into farming, landed the job of a cook at the diplomat's house in Pakistan through his brother, who works for the Indian Army.

According to police, "It seems the brother knew this officer and he requested that Ramesh be employed as a cook."

Singh's arrest was a joint operation by the Directorate of Military Intelligence, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the Uttarakhand Police. The police have also confiscated a phone from him.

Officials said that it was the capture of a suspected terrorist from UP's Faizabad earlier this month led to Singh's arrest.