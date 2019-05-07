Uttarakhand: Dalit man beaten up for eating in front of 'upper caste' people dies

[India], May 7 (ANI): A Dalit succumbed to injuries on Sunday, a few days after he was beaten up allegedly by a group of "upper caste" people for eating in front of them at a wedding reception in Tehri district of Uttrakhand, police said.

"We have conducted a post-mortem on the body. The report will be submitted to the police soon. We are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the death," Ashok Kumar, DG, Law and Order, Uttrakhand told ANI.

The victim succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, BC Ramola, Medical Superintendent, Coronation Hospital, said.

On April 29, the man's sister had filed a complaint against seven persons. A case was filed against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. (ANI)