Uttarakhand: Ex-BJP secretary accused of rape, case registered

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): A police case was registered against former BJP State general secretary Sanjay Kumar on Saturday night after a party worker accused him of sexually harassing her.

The victim told ANI, "I was threatened when I complained about it within the party. I fear for my life. I demand strict action against him."

In November, Kumar was removed from his post following allegations of sexual harassment.

Once a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) campaigner, Kumar was holding the responsibility of the organisation for the last seven years before being ousted from the post.

The victim has alleged that Kumar assaulted her at the party's headquarters in Balbir road. He also sent her derogatory messages and duped her on the pretext of providing a job, the victim alleged. The issue came to the fore when the victim lodged a complaint before the party members. Soon after the #MeToo campaign raged in India, many women from all walks of life have opened up about the sexual harassment they faced in the past. Many women have leveled allegations against those who have allegedly sexually assaulted them. (ANI)