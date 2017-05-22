Uttarakhand: Five killed after boulder falls on bus

[India], May 22 (ANI): At least five people were killed and more than six people suffered injuries after a boulder fell on a bus at Kakrighat in Almora in Uttarakhand.

The police arrived at the spot soonafter and the injured were rushed to the nearest hospital.

Meanwhile, nearly 14,000 pilgrims were left stranded at various places in the Chamoli district after a massive landslide blocked the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway.

Incidentally, the debris brought down by the landslide affected almost 150 metres of area and also damaged 60 metres of Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway. However, no pilgrim sustained any injuries in the landslide. (ANI)