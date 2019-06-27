Uttarakhand FM Prakash Pant dies in the US

[India], Jun 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Finance Minister Prakash Pant passed away on Wednesday in the US, where he was undergoing treatment for a lung ailment.

Three days of state mourning has been declared in Uttarakhand after the state's finance minister's death.

Thursday has been declared a public holiday in the state.

Pant was a BJP leader who won from his hometown Pithoragarh in the state assembly polls in 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences on the death of Pant.

PM Modi's posted a condolence message on Twitter, which read: "Anguished by the passing away of Uttarakhand's Finance Minister Shri Prakash Pant. His organisational skills helped strengthen the BJP and administrative skills contributed to Uttarakhand's progress. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti." (ANI)