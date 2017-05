In a first, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has approved the sale of country made liquor in its state districts.

The districts include Uttarkashi, Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag and Chamoli.

According to reports, the decision was taken with a view to centralise revenue generation and an effort to stop liquor from being smuggled into state. (ANI)