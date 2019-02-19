Uttarakhand: Hill shrine town Badrinath Dham witnesses fresh snow

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The holy shrine town of Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district witnessed fresh snow on Tuesday.

Due to massive snowfall, the enter landscape was under the veil of snow.

Earlier, the Disaster Management Center of Uttarakhand had issued an alert to all district magistrates saying there will heavy snowfall and hailstorm in the state.

Following the heavy snow and rainfall in the region in Himachal Pradesh, the district administrations of Kullu, Mandi, Chamba and Shimla had declared two days holiday for primary and senior secondary schools. (ANI)