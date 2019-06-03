Uttarakhand: ITBP rescues 4 missing mountaineers to Nanda Devi

[India], Jun 2 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Sunday rescued four of the 12 missing members of a Nanda Devi mountaineering team on the second day of the search operation.

Zachary Qauin (32), Kate Armstrone (39), Ian Wade (45) and Mark Taomas (44), all belonging to the United Kingdom (UK), were sent to Pithoragarh from Nanda Devi base camp with the help of an Indian Air Force helicopter.

They were administered first aid at the helipad.

Vijay Kumar Jogdande, District Magistrate (DM) of Pithoragarh, said the rescue operation would resume tomorrow since there was a possibility of an avalanche in the area.

"Four mountaineers have been rescued. Since there is a possibility of an avalanche in the area closer to Nanda Devi East, search and rescue operations for the remaining eight mountaineers will continue tomorrow or day after tomorrow depending on weather conditions," he said. The team had left Munsiyari on May 13 to scale the 7,434-metre Nanda Devi peak. (ANI)