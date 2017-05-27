Uttarakhand: Lightning kills three in Uttarkashi

At least three people were killed and nine injured after being hit by lighting in Uttarkashi.

The villagers informed the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Dhirendra Pawar about the accident, who then informed the district magistrate of Uttarakhand about the casualties.

The deceased have been identified as Amar Singh (52), Lokesh (22) years old and Meher Singh (50), resident of Mori Tehsil of Uttarkashi.

The nine injured were identified as Dinesh, Janak Singh, Jagdish, Kishan, Jitendra Singh, Chaman, Sanju, Akhilesh and Parmanand. (ANI)