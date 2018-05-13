Uttarakhand likely to hit by thunderstorm

[India], May 13 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued weather warning for next five days in Uttarakhand.

Hail, thunderstorm and squall is expected to occur in isolated areas in Garhwal and Kumaon region starting from today afternoon or evening,

The IMD also assumed that very light rain or thunderstorm can hit the isolated places of the state on May 15, May 16 and May 17.

Earlier, IMD predicted that hill-states are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with a squall. (ANI)