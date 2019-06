[India], May 31 (ANI): A man was arrested from Kashipur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday for possession of two live hand grenades, police said.

The man identified as Sarjit was in possession of a "High-Explosive grenade", police said.

"Bomb Disposal Squad found it to be a High-Explosive grenade. We are trying to ascertain from where he obtained that grenade," said Superintendent of Police, Jagdish Chandra. (ANI)