Uttarakhand: MeT Dept. issues rain, hailstorm warning for next 24 hrs

Last Updated: Sat, May 27, 2017 22:45 hrs

[India], May 27 (ANI): The Uttarakhand Meteorological Department on Saturday issued warning of rain, hailstorm for next 24 hours.

Heavy rains are expected in Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Bageshwar and some parts of Nainital.

Earlier in the day, at least three people were killed and nine injured after being hit by lightning in Uttarkashi.

The villagers informed the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) Dhirendra Pawar about the accident, who then informed the district magistrate of Uttarakhand about the casualties. (ANI)



