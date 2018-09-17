Uttarakhand: Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates medical camp

[India], Sept 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday inaugurated a medical camp at Dharchula in Uttarakhand along the Indo-Nepal border.

Dharchula is an ancient trading town known for the trans-Himalayan trade located on the banks of Kali river. The medical camp was organised at the Dharchula Military Station to provide medical succour to the locals.

Sitharaman was accompanied by Lieutenant General Harish Thukral, General Officer Commanding Uttar Bharat Area, who briefed the Defence Minister of the operational preparedness of the formation and various welfare measures that have been undertaken by the Army for the veterans.

During her visit, Sitharaman felicitated the veterans of the Army, disabled persons, war widows, and also distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each to selected persons below the poverty line as part of the Ayushman Bharat Scheme followed by an interaction with the public. Sitharaman also praised the soldiers for their efforts in maintaining the sanctity of the Line of Actual Control in the Tawaghat Sector. More than 1,000 ex-serviceman and civilians from Dharchula, Jauljibi, Munsiyari and Didihat in Pithoragarh district turned up to meet Sitharaman and availed the medical facilities. (ANI)