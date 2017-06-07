Uttarakhand: Plastic rice being sold in Haldwani markets

[India] June 7 (ANI): The food retailers in Uttarakhand's Haldwani district are openly selling plastic rice in markets.

When the Pal family bought rice from a confectionery, they found a variation in the taste.

The matter came to light when a video of children playing with a ball made up of plastic rice went viral.

"A team has been constituted and along with officials of food security department and municipal corporation we will conduct raid. Strict action will be taken," City Magistrate K. K. Mishra said.

This comes months after a case of artificial eggs in Kolkata came into light after a woman filed a police complaint. Anita Kumar had discovered that the eggs were artificial when she cracked open a few of them. Kolkata was hit by a mass production of artificial eggs, allegedly made of plastic, which has led to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation to order an investigation into it. (ANI)